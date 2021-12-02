New variant sparks concern

“Vaccines and boosters are our most effective lines of defense against variants and the future development of variants,” Almond said. “Boosters provide a known bump to our antibodies — which are one line of defense — but the additional shot may also help a maturing immune system better remember the enemy and improve the body’s tools in the fight against COVID.

“Give the gift of protection this holiday season. Support our front line, support our teachers, support our healthcare system. Protect your family. Get vaccinated.”