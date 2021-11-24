expand
November 24, 2021

Tomlinson inducted into honor society

By Staff Report

Published 10:57 am Wednesday, November 24, 2021

Brittany Tomlinson of Victoria was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Tomlinson was initiated at Virginia Commonwealth University.

Tomlinson is among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership.

Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897 under the leadership of undergraduate student Marcus L. Urann who had a desire to create a different kind of honor society: one that recognized excellence in all academic disciplines.

