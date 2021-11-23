expand
Ad Spot

November 24, 2021

Lucy Moore Thorpe

By Staff Report

Published 10:45 am Tuesday, November 23, 2021

Lucy Moore Thorpe, 93 of Kenbridge, joined her family in Heaven on Nov. 20. She was the wife of the late Thurman Eastwood and Raymond John Thorpe; daughter of the late Spencer Lee Moore, Eva Watson Griffin and Austin Griffin; sister of the late Thomas Moore, Harold Griffin, Miles Griffin, Lowell Griffin, Katherine Peebles, Rachel Hodge and Carolyn Elmore.

She is survived by her son, Alan Eastwood; her daughter, Diane Lewis; her grandchildren, Judy, Becky, Robert, Rocky, Skitter, Runt, Bobby and Faye; numerous great-grandchildren and three sisters, Gladys Loftis, Willie Cundiff and Betty Bates.

Lucy enjoyed fishing, dancing, yard sales and going out to eat. She loved to cook and spend time with her family.

Memorial services will be held Friday, Nov. 26, at 6:30 p.m., at the Clarke Funeral Home in Kenbridge. In lieu of flowers please consider memorial donations to the Dundas Baptist Church, Dundas, VA 23938.

Online condolences may be sent at www.clarkeandstaples.com.

More News

Lucy Moore Thorpe

Deborah Vick Tanner

LCPS spotlights importance of education

No time for Turkey

  • Latest Local News

  • Recent Posts

  • Special Sections

    More Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events