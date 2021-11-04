Fiber line to connect county, town

Lunenburg County officials are planning to use thousands in coronavirus relief funds to cover the cost of a fiber line that will connect the Town of Victoria and Lunenburg Court House and ultimately save the county funds.

“The project will connect our 911 centers and link us to less expensive broadband monthly services at the Courthouse,” County Administrator Tracy Gee said in an email.

During the Board of Supervisors’ October meeting, Victoria Town Manager Rodney Newton addressed the Board, telling supervisors that there would be a one-time cost of $170,000 for the construction/installation of a fiber optic cable between Lunenburg Courthouse and the Town of Victoria 911 modules.

“This is a one-time cost but will provide benefits to the county years down the road,” Newton said.

Currently, county offices utilize Kinex Broadband for its internet services at an approximate $1,225 per month.

“You can’t just piggyback off of Kinex for this?” Supervisor Robert Zava asked.

Newton said Kinex would be three times the amount.

“Over a 15-year life span, this (fiber line) would be half the cost,” Newton said.

According to county documents, proposals are requested for the project for the installation of a 24-strand fiber cable with terminations at all ends but no terminal equipment.

Installation is comprised of approximately 17,000 feet of overhead cable between Lunenburg Courthouse and the elevated water tank located at Mecklenburg Avenue and W. 1st Street in Victoria and then about 2,740 feet of underground line between the elevated water tank, Victoria Fire and Rescue Station 2 and DataCare (the local computer service center that serves the County of Lunenburg PSAP and Town of Victoria PSAP).

County documents noted that the project must be completed no later than Dec. 31.