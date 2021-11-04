Column — What if?

What if? What if we truly got what we give? What if “what comes around goes around” actually happened? What if everyone treated you the way you treat them? What if people talked to you the way you talk to them?

What if people talked about you the way you talk about them? What if people loved you as strong as you love them? What if people gave to you the way you give to them? What if people served you the way you serve them? What if we actually took the time to think about our words and actions before letting them out? What if every post we made on social media, every email we sent, every text to a person, every conversation was worded and used exactly as we desire folks to talk to us, email us, text us?

What if… and let’s just go crazy here with this one… what if before we talked/typed anything or before we reacted towards anything or before we spoke of anyone, we stopped for a moment and had this truth flow through our mind: “I am in the presence of someone that Jesus Christ died for.”

Would anything change?

What if? What if we considered the person who cut us off on the highway as a person Jesus died for? Would we still curse them, flip them off and yell at them or hope they soon crash or get stuck in traffic or are late to their appointment? If we see that person who rumor has it sinned in some way… what if instead of spreading the gossip, even if it might be true? (You do realize it’s still gossip even if it’s true, right?) What if we stopped and prayed for them knowing they are loved by our Savior? What if we valued every single solitary person with whom we have contact as highly as Jesus does? What if.

What if we applied these words to every text, every conversation, heck… every thought: “God is light; in him there is no darkness at all. If we claim to have fellowship with Him yet walk in the darkness, we lie and do not live by the truth. But if we walk in the light, as He is in the light, we have fellowship with one another, and the blood of Jesus, His Son, purifies us from all sin.

Whoever claims to live in Him must walk as Jesus did.” (1 John 1:5-7; 2:6)

What if? What if folks who claim Christ actually… I don’t know… looked, sounded, acted like Christ? What if? Then our communities would look much-more-gooder, wouldn’t they? Let’s get to it.

