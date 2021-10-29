Students inducted into Cum Laude Society

The Cum Laude Society is an international organization that recognizes academic excellence by inducting the top 20% of the senior class based on GPA. The top 10% is inducted at the beginning of the academic year; the second 10% at the end of the year. Fuqua School recently inducted James Minix and Hadley Puckett during its Fall Academic Awards Program. Students inducted into the Cum Laude Society must have been enrolled at Fuqua School since the beginning of their junior year and qualify behaviorally for a leadership/honor privilege. The Fuqua School Chapter of The Cum Laude Society received its charter in May of 2008.