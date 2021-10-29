Master storyteller comes to Sailor’s Creek

On Saturday, Nov. 6, at 1 p.m., Sailor’s Creek Battlefield Historical State Park will to offer a presentation featuring the talents of Sheila Arnold, a nationally recognized speaker, master storyteller and riveting historic character interpreter. Audience members will be spellbound as Arnold transforms into “Ol’ Bess,” a 19th Century enslaved person providing unique insights and perspectives into what her life and culture was like against the backdrop of the American Civil War.

This family-friendly program is free to the public. Current COVID-19 protocols including social distancing shall be observed. For more information, contact the Sailor’s Creek Battlefield Visitor Center at (804) 561-7510 or email sailorscreek@dcr.virginia.gov.