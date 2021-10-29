Letter — Solar Farms can cause harm

To the Editor:

On Oct. 6, WTVR out of Richmond, Problems Solvers reported a flood in Louisa County on farmers land adjoining a large solar farm. The flooding was terrible. Waves of silt-filled water flowed over the farmers’ land. The erosion was awful. In addition, after doing some research, I found a couple of interesting pieces of information. Each tree that is taken down when these solar farms clear the land can scrub 48 pounds of CO2 per tree, per year. Also, when the native grass is removed during the building of solar farms, this released a huge amount of carbon into the air. These native grasses also support a super ecological balance in the soil. There is much more research to be done, but this information shows that hurting the environment to “save it” seems to be a bad idea.

Ann Klieves

Brodnax