expand
Ad Spot

October 31, 2021

Letter — Solar Farms can cause harm

By Letters to the Editor

Published 2:11 pm Friday, October 29, 2021

To the Editor:

On Oct. 6, WTVR out of Richmond, Problems Solvers reported a flood in Louisa County on farmers land adjoining a large solar farm. The flooding was terrible. Waves of silt-filled water flowed over the farmers’ land. The erosion was awful. In addition, after doing some research, I found a couple of interesting pieces of information. Each tree that is taken down when these solar farms clear the land can scrub 48 pounds of CO2 per tree, per year. Also, when the native grass is removed during the building of solar farms, this released a huge amount of carbon into the air. These native grasses also support a super ecological balance in the soil. There is much more research to be done, but this information shows that hurting the environment to “save it” seems to be a bad idea.

Ann Klieves

Brodnax

More News

Town is seeing a boom in turkey vultures

Citizens lend hand in democracy

Town of Kenbridge gets in Halloween spirit

Moderna, J&J boosters now available