Staff at CMH Community Hospice understand that losing a loved one is one of the most difficult events that may occur in your lifetime. Facing the holiday season without your loved one can reignite those feelings of loss. Join the CMH Community Hospice team to gain insight and coping skills when facing the holidays after a loss. Mark your calendars for Wednesday, Nov. 10 from 5:30-7:00 p.m. CMH Community Hospice will be offering a drive through “Coping with the Holidays” event at The Leggett Center located at 300 E. Ferrell St. in South Hill.

The event offers an opportunity to speak with hospice staff trained in bereavement services from the safety of your vehicle. We will have educational handouts as well as tips and suggestions to help you get through the upcoming holiday season. Should you not be able to attend, and you wish to receive the materials or activities, we will gladly mail the items to the address you provide. If you would like to opt in for the mailing option, please contact Allison Mull, hospice bereavement coordinator, at (434) 447-0838.

“We’d love to see you, even if there’s a car door between us,” CMH Community Hospice Social Worker Allison Mull said.

RSVP your plans to attend the drive through event by Nov. 1 to Allison Mull, BSW at (434) 447-0838.