Chase City Primary Care to close

VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital announced Tuesday, Oct. 26, that it will be discontinuing all services at Chase City Primary Care Center effective Nov. 30.

Services will still be provided at Clarksville Primary Care Center and at CMH Family Care Center in South Hill.

While VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital hopes patients will make the choice to remain with them for their health care, should they wish to find a provider outside of VCU Health, their insurance plan can assist them in finding another eligible provider. Their medical records will be made available with their authorization. Record requests can be made to our Health Information Management Department at (434) 584-5421.