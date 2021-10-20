Alda V. Gunn, 81 of Lee, New Hampshire, formerly of Bridgewater, passed away Sunday, Sept. 19, of natural causes.

Alda was born in Apeldoorn, the Netherlands, on April 2, 1940, one of eight children of the late Johanna (Proper) and Albert Van Hartskamp. Alda’s earliest memories were of the wartime occupied Netherlands, and her lifetime dedication to care of others was rooted in those memories. Alda emigrated to the United States at age 24 and worked as a registered nurse in Virginia and New York.

On May 6, 1968, she was united in marriage to the Reverend Eldred Cecil Gunn of Kenbridge. They had two children, Albert and Cecile, and the family lived and worked on the Gunn’s Dixie Lee Farm. Alda was also stepmother to Eldred’s three children from a prior marriage, Delia, Adele and Timothy Gunn and step-grandmother to their families.

Alda earned a Master of Divinity from Duke University in 1989 and was ordained as a United Methodist Minister. She served most recently in Mount Clinton and Elkton. After retiring in 2005, Alda was a member of Dayton United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women. In 2021, Alda relocated to Lee, New Hampshire to live with her daughter and grandchildren.

Alda is remembered by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren as a thoughtful mentor who would often help to correlate a life experience to the teachings of the Bible. Alda is remembered by those who knew her as a source of wisdom and encouragement who could help others reflect on their own lives in an inspirational way. She truly will be remembered and missed.

Alda is survived by a daughter, Cecile Gunn-Desmond and her husband, David Desmond, of Lee, New Hampshire, and their children, Liligrace and Russell Desmond. Alda is also survived by three stepchildren, Delia Gunn Bonenberger of Springville, New York, Adele Gunn Gill of Boonesboro, Maryland and Timothy Jennings Gunn of Charlotte, North Carolina, and their children and grandchildren. Alda is survived in the Netherlands by three sisters, Gerrie Roelofs, Anneke van Norel, and Elizabeth Teunissen and one brother, Bor van Hartskamp.

Alda is predeceased by her husband, Eldred, and her son, Albert Gunn of Millis, Massachusetts, who passed away in 2017.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Nov. 27, at Dayton United Methodist Church in Dayton, open to the community.

Memorial contributions may be made to the United Methodist Committee on Relief https://umcmission.org/give-to-umcor/ or Dayton United Methodist Church Building Fund, 215 Ashby St., Dayton, VA 22821.

