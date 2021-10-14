Tractor pull draws thousands
The Victoria Fire and Rescue’s Truck and Tractor Pull was held Saturday, Oct. 9, drawing thousands of people to Lunenburg County.
The event was a fundraiser for the Victoria Fire and Rescue department and held in conjunction with Victoria Autumn Days.
Classes for the tractor pull included: Mega Monster Trucks, 6200 Small Block FWD, Hot Street Diesel FWD, 7800 Light Pro Stocks, 5000 V8 Modified, 12,000 Altered Farm and Street Gas Pickups.
Winners of Saturday’s event include:
6200 Outlaw
Aaron Jennings – 359.75
Miranda Chappel – 316.01
Maegan Grimm – 293.66
Donnie Gormus – 247.10
John Townsend – 241.66
6200 Small Block
Miranda Chappel – 329.80
Chris Avery – 318.37
Alan Williams – 280.32
John Townsend – 242.87
Shelton Stallings – 218.56
Hot Streat Diesel
Greg Poore – 334.98
Richard Wilkerson – 318.12
Jamie Donati – 314.95
Steven Garnett – 313.84
McKenzie Thornsbury – 310.07
Nathan Weatherholtz – 298.49
Earnest Coleman – 280.22
John Glover – 263.76
10,000 Super Pro Farm
Chrissy Martin – 332.62
Billy Rice – 329.04
6500 Pro Stock
Aaron Jennings – 313.19
Tuck Grimm – 268.69
6200 Streat Gas
Donnie Gormus – 285.45
Alissa Evans – 285.15
Ryan Lafoon – 278.81