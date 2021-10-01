LOVE sign design approved

The Town of Victoria is one step closer to having a LOVE sign.

“A preliminary design has been agreed upon, but we need someone to build it,” Victoria Town Manager Rodeny Newton said.

The council approved the project to place a LOVE sign at the Victoria Town park as approved by the council in March 2019. In May, council was seeking design ideas.

According to Newton, currently, there is no cost estimate for building and installing the sign.

As part of the LOVEwork Reimbursement program launched by the Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC) in 2013, localities will be reimbursed up to $1,500 per LOVE sign.

According to VTC, the program was a success in 2013, with 16 LOVEworks created in the first year and travelers of all ages interacting with the structures each day.

LOVEworks is a great way for local communities to promote their message and unique destinations while leveraging the brand power of Virginia. For example, Waynesboro created a river-themed LOVEwork in a local park that reinforced the brand as a great destination for outdoor recreation. Similarly, Harrisonburg created their LOVEwork to provide an interactive representation of their community strengths: diverse ethnic backgrounds; rich agriculture; outdoor recreation and cycling; and a vibrant arts scene.