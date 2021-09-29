Community Calendar for the week of Sept. 29

The Church and Community Events calendar is published each Wednesday. Items must be submitted by 4:30 p.m. Monday for that Wednesday’s calendar. Email events to CommunityCalendar@KVDispatch.com.

SEPTEMBER 28

VFW MEETING — The monthly VFW Aux #9954 meeting will be held at the Post on Tuesday, Sept. 21, at 7 p.m. Supper will be served at 6:15 p.m. All members are encouraged to attend.

SEPTEMBER 30

PHOTOGRAPHY CONTEST — The Lunenburg County Historical Society’s Annual Photo Contest ends Thursday, Sept. 30. Rules are available at the county’s two public libraries, where amateur photographers must submit entries on or before the Sept. 30 deadline. Monetary prizes are up for grabs.

OCTOBER 3

FIRE PREVENTION WEEK — The Kenbridge Fire Department will be observing Fire Prevention Week on Sunday, Oct. 3, from noon – 3 p.m. at the fire station located at 110 High St., in Kenbridge. Free hot dogs hamburgers and cold drinks for everyone attending. There will be rides on the fire trucks and gifts for the kids as well as handouts on fire prevention and safety for the adults. Come out and support the Kenbridge Fire Department, see the equipment, meet your local firefighters, eat a free lunch at the fire station, and learn more about fire safety.

OCTOBER 9

AUTUMN DAY — The Town of Victoria will host its 40th Year Autumn Day Event Saturday, Oct. 9, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

October 30

TRUNK OR TREAT — The Town of Kenbridge will be hosting its annual “Trunk or Treat” Oct. 30 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Decorate your trunks and come out to the Kenbridge community center back parking lot located at 511 East Fifth Avenue to hand out treats to the little ghosts and goblins. Donations will be accepted at town hall. Arrive early (4:30) to begin setting up your trunk.

November 13

FALL HARVEST ART AND CRAFT FAIR — The Town of Kenbridge will host a Fall Harvest Art and Craft Fair in the town park on Nov. 13 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Enjoy handmade, homemade and homegrown items, as well as food vendors, and other vendors welcome. There will also be a car show that day. Vendor spots are available — call the Town Hall at (434) 676-2452.

ONGOING

GILFIELD BAPTIST CHURCH — Gilfield Baptist Church at 11285 South Hill Road in Kenbridge has resumed in-person services at 11 a.m. each first and third Sunday. CDC guidelines will be followed. The number for services over the telephone is (978) 990-5255. The code is 675042.

FARMERS MARKET — The Kenbridge Farmers Market will be open each Saturday from 8:30 a.m. – noon through October. To become a vendor, call (434) 676-2452.

THRIFTS CHAPEL CHURCH — Services at Thrifts Chapel Church are now open with live string music and singing by the Poorhouse Boys and preaching by Mike Johnson. Services begin at 10 a.m. each Sunday.

BETHANY BAPTIST CHURCH — Bethany Baptist Church at 5968 Plank Road in Kenbridge has discontinued dial-in access to worship services. All are welcome to attend services in person on the second and fourth Sundays at 11 a.m. Face masks are required. Bring a bible.

KENBRIDGE CHRISTIAN CHURCH — Outdoor drive-in services are held at 9:30 a.m. hosted by Cameron Bailey, pastor of Kenbridge Christian Church on 107.1 FM each Sunday from LGS (Lunenburg Girls Softball field) on Maple Street in Kenbridge. The closer to the ballfield, the better the reception. The church is having indoor services at 10:30 a.m. each week.