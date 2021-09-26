A box of love: A child shall lead

Isaiah 11:6 The wolf also shall dwell with the lamb, and the leopard shall lie down with the kid; and the calf and the young lion and the fatling together; and a little child shall lead them.

I realize I often speak of God’s blessings but this morning is special. We have reassembled our service in church and on telephone conference calls. I have not returned to the church and continue to use the conference call.

I was the first person on the call Sunday morning and a few minutes later a special little girl named Anna came online. Everyone at church absolutely loves Anna. At 7 years old she is the youngest child in the church and so adorable. Anna is shy and doesn’t speak often but when I say “I love you” to her, she smiles and says I love you too.

Anna has brain cancer and while the church is concerned, sweet little Anna always say, “Don’t worry about me, God has me in His care!” What a belief for a small child to have, “I’m in God’s care.” My heart cried out thank you God for your loving grace and mercy.

Anna has the belief that God is healing or has healed her. And she tells us on telephone conference calls that everything is fine. Anna is amazing and she never lost her faith. Her mother gives the church a progress report.

God wants us to believe in Him and have the confidence that He will take care of us as Anna believes that He can. Remember God knows all about us, our fears, our joys, and our sorrows give all to Him. God bless all until we meet again.

Isaiah 11:6 A little child shall lead them. In the eyes of a child, all things are good

Matthew 18:4 We should humble ourselves as a little child to come to Him, believing that He is God, and He can do all things.

Be blessed in Jesus’ name.

Mary Simmons is a columnist for The Kenbridge-Victoria Dispatch. She can be reached at aboxoflove37@gmail.com.