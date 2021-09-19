Column — Allow Jesus into your boat

I’m tired. Mentally, emotionally, spiritually, physically, I am worn — and I am tired. I am not alone. I dare say the vast majority of those who have read this have already gone “shew,” or said “mmm-hmm,” even “you ain’t the only one” as we are all tired. We are mentally worn-out from trying to do and carry and continue. We are emotionally worn-out from the highs and lows with a little anger and frustration mixed in just for fun. We are spiritually worn-out and in need of revival in our heart, soul and mind. We are physically worn-out from the work load of not only our tasks but also in helping others. We. Are. Tired.

The old expression of being up a creek without a paddle shows how you are helpless and don’t know what to do. Well, we ain’t up a creek without a paddle, but by golly we are starting to lag behind and our arms are tired from paddling and rowing (can I get an amen?). What are we to do when we are still going and going and going with no end in sight? What must we try next when mentally, emotionally, spiritually, physically we are worn.

Maybe one of these areas is hitting you hardest. Maybe it’s all four. Maybe you are in this storm and rowing your heart out but you just don’t know how much more your poor little bingo arms can row. We. Are. Tired.

Can I ask you something? Have you asked Jesus to enter your boat? Have you asked for help? In John 6 we see the followers of Jesus rowing in a storm for three or 4 miles, and you know for a fact that rowing is hard — but rowing in a storm? Eeeeeeeee! No fun. They have got to be tired.

Then they see this person walking on the water toward them, and they are scared and probably about to soil their robes. Then somethings happens. Jesus tells them it’s Him, and verse 21 tells: “Then they were willing to take him into the boat …” These folks were most likely worn-out. Mentally, they had seen a lot. Emotionally, they have faced a lot. Spiritually, they are learning a lot. Physically, they are working a lot. They are scared when they see this figure walking on water, but once they know it is the man they follow, they are willing to let Him in the boat. What happens next?

“…and immediately the boat reached the shore where they were heading.” Do you catch this? We. Are. Tired. But until we allow Jesus in our boat, we won’t find the rest needed (Matthew 11:28-30).

Rev. J. Cameron Bailey is pastor of Kenbridge Christian Church. He can be reached at jamescameronbailey@gmail.com.