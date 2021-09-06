Free Narcan training

In an effort to help community members prevent fatal opioid overdoses, The Virginia Department of Health along with Crossroad Community Services and the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health will host an event to distribute free naloxone.

The free Community Narcan Training will be held Wednesday, Sept. 8, at Timmy’s Grocery from 10 a.m to 2 p.m.

This will be a 10-minute training, and each person will receive a free supply of Narcan.

Naloxone (also known as Narcan) is a fast-acting, safe and easy-to-administer nasal spray that can restore breathing and reduce potentially fatal effects of opioid overdoses. Naloxone should be given to any person who shows signs of an opioid overdose or when an overdose is suspected. A family member, bystander, first responder or medical provider can administer naloxone to save lives.

Free naloxone training and distribution events are open to the public and are available on a walk-in basis. No pre-registration is required.

Participants will receive a free prescription of Narcan and a REVIVE! pouch with overdose emergency supplies.

REVIVE! is the Opioid Overdose and Naloxone Education (OONE) program for the Commonwealth of Virginia. REVIVE! provides training on how to recognize and respond to an opioid overdose emergency using naloxone.