Column — Memories

“He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death or mourning or crying or pain, for the old order of things has passed away.” — Revelation 21:4

Last night I received an email from someone named Peggy Brown. When I first saw the name on the email, I immediately wondered why she sent an email instead of calling. Then I remembered that Peggy was gone, and I felt an immediate sadness. One of my best friends was named Peggy Brown. Even though she passed away many years ago, I still think about her frequently.

Whenever I think of Peggy, it is with fond memories. Peggy was the only friend that when she said something about my clothes, I knew it to be true. If she said I was looking good, then you better believe I was looking good. If she said I was looking bad, well, you better believe that as well.

One day we were at work and she said, “Let’s go to the ladies room.” While we were walking there, she said, “Now Mary Lue, you know you should not be wearing those pants, they do not look good on you at all.”

I said, “Well excuse me Peggy, this is the style, and everyone is wearing them.” It was the pants that came above the ankle, and I thought I was looking good in them, at least stylish.

We got to the ladies room and Peggy said, “Look in this full-length mirror at yourself and tell me if it looks good.” I looked in the mirror, and I was shocked because I did not look good in them. I didn’t acknowledge it to Peggy, but I also never wore those pants again, so she knew I was in agreement with her assessment of them.

Peggy was full of life and danced every morning before going to work. She said it relaxed her for the long ride to work. She loved to tell jokes and would laugh harder than anyone at what she said.

While the person who sent the email truly is named Peggy Brown, she was not my Peggy Brown. She was not my dear friend that I would talk on the phone with for hours. She was not the one who didn’t hesitate to tell me exactly what she was thinking whether it was about me or someone else. She was not the one that I love and miss dearly.

Peggy, your memories will always linger in my heart, and I will always love you.

Be blessed in Jesus’ name.

Mary Simmons is a columnist for The Kenbridge-Victoria Dispatch. She can be reached at aboxoflove37@gmail.com.