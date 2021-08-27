Upscale lofts offers uniqueness

A downtown Victoria building has been revived and has opened its doors to travelers.

The building on Main Street was purchased by Collin and Sarah Brown in December and has since been renovated into a hotel and event space.

Upstairs, guests can self-check into five upscale guest rooms. Three rooms are double queen bedrooms, and two are single king bedrooms. The space will accommodate 16 guests comfortably.

There are plans for an event space on the ground floor.

“The upstairs is called ‘Main Street Lofts by Waverly,’ and the downstairs will be called ‘Together. by Waverly,’” Sarah Brown said.

Along with Main Street Lofts, the Browns also own Waverly Estate Event Venue and Bed and Breakfast just a few miles down the road near Lunenburg Court House.

“We had been eyeing the building for several years now but have been consumed by starting and running Waverly Estate,” she said.

In owning Waverly Estate Event Venue and Bed and Breakfast, Brown said, they are constantly getting inquiries from people from out of town visiting family and wanting to stay.

“Unfortunately, we cannot accommodate them because wedding guests book the venue most weekends,” Brown said. “We also have hundreds of people who attend weddings every weekend at Waverly Estate that we cannot accommodate and who typically stay in Farmville or South Hill.”

As a result of their new business venture, they can now accommodate guests.

The Browns are planning on opening their downstairs space soon for people to rent for rehearsal dinners, birthday parties, baby showers and meetings.