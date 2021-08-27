Kenston Forest football wins season opener

The Kenston Forest Kavaliers football team opened the season with a 55-20 win over Community Christian School in Wilson, North Carolina Saturday, Aug. 21.

The Kavaliers came storming out of the gate with long TD runs and passes by Senior Trey Lewis and Junior QB Tyler Turman. Lewis had 171 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns.

“Our defense was stout, and we were extremely explosive in every aspect of the game today,” Head Coach Joe Kaiser said. He also stated that the offensive line led by all-state senior Josiah Briggs led the charge by opening up large holes.

Defensively, the Kavaliers were led by senior linebacker Ryan Whitehead and senior defensive end Kendall Thorne. Thorne finished with a forced fumble and 18 tackles. Whitehead piled up two forced fumbles, 27 tackles and two sacks.

“This team is explosive, and we look forward to being successful week in and week out,” Kaiser said. “This team has worked very hard in the off-season for this.”

The Kavaliers will return to the gridiron when they take on the Lawerence Academy Warriors Friday, Aug. 27, at 7 p.m. at KFS.