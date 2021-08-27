Church and Community Events for the week of August 25

The Church and Community Events calendar is published each Wednesday. Items must be submitted by 4:30 p.m. on Monday for that Wednesday’s calendar. Email events to CommunityCalendar@KVDispatch.com.

SEPTEMBER 4

FRIENDS DAY — Loyalty Treazures LLC will present its Kenbridge Family and Friends Day Charity Event Saturday, Sept. 4, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Kenbridge Recreation Center. The event is free to the public. The day will include a DJ, bouncy house, vendors, food, facepainting and more. For more information or to be a vendor, contact loyaltytreazures@yahoo.com, Vanessa Seward (434) 480-6101 or Tiana Lewis (434) 480-5883.

SEPTEMBER 11

MEMORIAL WALK — The Kenbridge-Victoria Lions Club will sponsor the Ken Saunders Memorial Walk Saturday, Sept. 11. The rain date is Saturday, Sept. 18. Participants will meet at the Food Lion in Victoria at 7:30 a.m. The walk begins at 8 a.m. and ends at Shopper’s Value in Kenbridge. The Club’s mission is take the challenge of Helen Keller to be “The Knights of the Blind in the Crusade Against Blindness.” Donatoins will help prevent blindness and restore sight locally and globally. Make checks payable to the K/V Lions Club. The contact persons are Thelma (434) 288-2177, Bonnie (434) 696-3557 and Virgie J. Dow (434) 955-0420.

SEPTEMBER 14

PUBLIC HEARING — The Victoria Town Council will hold a public hearing Tuesday, Sept. 14, at 7 p.m. in the Victoria Municipal Building, 1809 Main Street, to receive public input on a proposed amendment to the Charter of the Town of Victoria, a proposed ordinance change for the election of mayor and council and a proposed ordinance allowing the use of golf carts in the Town of Victoria.

SEPTEMBER 21

BURN PERMITS — The Town of Kenbridge will hold a public hearing at 6:40 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, in Town Council Chambers in the Kenbridge Community Center to hear public input concerning burn permits in the town limits.

ELECTIONS — The Town of Kenbridge will hold a public hearing at 6:50 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, in Town Council Chambers, Room 200, in the Kenbridge Community Center to hear public input on a proposed charter change regarding changes to municipal elections from May to November.

OCTOBER 9

AUTUMN DAY — The Town of Victoria will host its 40th Year Autumn Day Event Saturday, Oct. 9, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ONGOING

GILFIELD BAPTIST CHURCH — Gilfield Baptist Church at 11285 South Hill Road in Kenbridge has resumed in-person services at 11 a.m. each first and third Sunday. CDC guidelines will be followed. The number for services over the telephone is (978) 990-5255. The code is 675042.

FARMERS MARKET — The Kenbridge Farmers Market will be open each Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to noon through October. To become a vendor, call (434) 676-2452.

THRIFTS CHAPEL CHURCH — Services at Thrifts Chapel Church are now open with live string music and singing by the Poorhouse Boys and preaching by Mike Johnson. Services begin at 10 a.m. each Sunday.

BETHANY BAPTIST CHURCH — Bethany Baptist Church at 5968 Plank Road in Kenbridge has discontinued dial-in access to worship services. All are welcome to attend services in person on the second and fourth Sundays at 11 a.m. Face masks are required. Please bring a Bible.

KENBRIDGE CHRISTIAN CHURCH — Outdoor drive-in services are held 9:30 a.m. hosted by Cameron Bailey, pastor of Kenbridge Christian Church on 107.1 FM each Sunday from LGS (Lunenburg Girls Softball field) on Maple Street in Kenbridge. The closer to the ballfield, the better the reception. The church is having indoor services at 10:30 a.m. each week.