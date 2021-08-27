expand
Ad Spot

August 27, 2021

Astronomy program planned at state park

By Staff Report

Published 9:50 pm Friday, August 27, 2021

The Crewe Astronomy Club will spend an evening gazing at the stars and learning about the night sky Saturday, Aug. 28, from 8 to 9:30 p.m. Using hi-tech telescopes positioned in front of the Visitor Center at Sailor’s Creek Battlefield Historical State Park, guests will have the opportunity to look upon the red planet Mars, the planet Saturn with its beautiful rings and the planet Jupiter with its many moons. Anyone with a telescope should bring it along, too.

This family-friendly program is free to the public. In the event of adverse weather conditions (rain, lightning, thunderstorms) the program is subject to cancellation. Also, the most current COVID restrictions will be in effect.

For more information, contact the Sailor’s Creek Battlefield Historical State Park visitor center at (804) 561-7510, or email sailorscreek@dcr.virginia.gov.

More News

Third vaccine doses available for immunocompromised people

Sellers takes two at South Boston Speedway

Astronomy program planned at state park

Historic enrollment in early childhood education programs announced