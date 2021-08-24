Joseph Litch, of Northbrook, Illinois, passed away on Aug. 16, at the age of 94, after a brief illness.

Joe is survived by his wife, Grazyna; son, Christopher Scott (Bonnie) and granddaughters, Arden and Emma Litch.

He is predeceased by his wife, Christine; brother, David and sister, Doris.

Joe was born in Richmond in 1927 to Joseph Lichtenstein and Thelma Passamaneck. He graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in Richmond and honorably served in the United States Army in the immediate post World War II era. Joe worked for over 40 years as a freight claims adjuster for the Chesapeake and Ohio Railroad, later CSX Transportation. His job was transferred to Baltimore, Maryland in 1973 and he lived in Randallstown and later Ellicott City, Maryland until 2006. He moved to Northbrook, Illinois to be closer to his son Scott and family, and to coordinate care of wife, Christine, who was suffering from Alzheimer’s disease.

Joe enjoyed many sports, including tennis and bowling and was a lifelong baseball fan (originally of the Brooklyn Dodgers and later the Baltimore Orioles); and an aficionado of horse racing. He performed regularly with the Park Larks singing group in Northbrook and was frequently seen riding his bicycle around the town.

A Chicago-area memorial service will be announced shortly, and his remains will be buried next to Christine in Kenbridge. Donations to the Alzheimer’s Association, www.alz.org on behalf of his late wife would be greatly appreciated. For information: Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, www.shalom2.com or (847) 255-3520.