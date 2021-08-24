Frances Knight “Nita” Field, 70 of Victoria, went to be with the Lord on Aug. 20.

She was born in Lunenburg County on Nov. 6, 1950. She was the daughter of the late Clifton James Knight; sister of the late Betty K. Thurston and aunt of the late Billy L. Thurston.

She is survived by her mother, Mary Louise Link Weaver; her sister, Donna K. Ferguson; brothers, James Calvin Knight and Michael Eugene Weaver; one niece, Melanie L. Thurston and two nephews, Charles E. Ferguson III and Christopher B. Ferguson.

Nita enjoyed the outdoors, working in the yard and planting flowers. She loved her cats, music, cooking and just being with family.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, Aug. 25, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the home, 2392 Ashton Road, Victoria, VA. In lieu of flowers please consider memorial donations to Lunenburg Health Services, P.O. Box 121, Victoria, Virginia 23974.