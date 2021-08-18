LCPS welcomes back students

Students attending Lunenburg County Public Schools (LCPS) headed off to classes on Monday, Aug. 16 with backpacks and masks all ready for a day of learning.

Monday marked the school division’s opening of the new term offering five days of in-person instruction to all students for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

LCPS is also offering students the opportunity to learn virtually through Virtual Virginia for those who do not feel safe returning to in-person instruction.

“Lunenburg County had a wonderful reopening of schools on Monday,” LCPS Superintendent Charles Berkley, Jr. said. “We had our normal first-day ups and downs, however, everything was worked out, and we are expecting a successful school year.”

On Thursday, Aug. 12, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced a Public Health Emergency Order requiring universal masking in all indoor settings in Virginia’s K-12 schools.

Even before the governor’s announcement, LCPS officials made mask wearing a requirement for all students and staff.