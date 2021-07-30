Lunenburg County schools announce open house

Lunenburg County Schools will hold an open house for all grades Thursday, Aug. 12 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the school where the child will attend this year.

Appointments may be made at Victoria and Kenbridge Elementary schools between 1 and 6 p.m.

Sixth-grade orientation will be held at Lunenburg Middle School at 12:30 p.m., just before the open house begins.

Ninth-grade orientation at Central High School will immediately follow the open house at 6 p.m.

Middle school and high school students will be given school devices during the open houses. Devices for elementary school students will be distributed when school begins.

Information about online registration will be provided at the open houses. Information concerning school bus routes including pickup and dropoff times will be available on the school systems’ website and Facebook page. For questions concerning school bus routes, or pickup and drop off times, call (434) 676-2467.

Virtual Virginia students may pick up their electronic devices at the follow times. High school students can pick up devices Tuesday, Aug. 3, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Middle school students may pick up devices Wednesday, Aug. 4, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Elementary school Virtual Virginia students should contact the school for a time to pick up a device between Monday, Aug. 2, and Friday, Aug. 6.

Virtual Virginia student and parent online orientation will be held Thursday, Aug. 5, at 6 p.m. for grades K-5 and 7 p.m. for grades 6-12. Parents will receive a Zoom link by email. Zoom links for the virtual meeting will also be posted on the LCPS website as well as the Facebook page. Virtual Virginia students begin classes Tuesday, Aug. 10.

School begins for all other Lunenburg County students Monday, Aug. 16.