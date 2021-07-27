4-year-old killed in crash

A 4-year-old was killed and an adult injured Sunday morning, July 25, in a single-vehicle crash in Lunenburg County.

According to a release from Virginia State Police (VSP) Public Relations Coordinator Shelby Crouch, the accident occurred at 8:01 a.m. Sunday, July 25, on Route 683 (Springfield Road) south of Route 764 (Barnes Road).

The release states a 2005 Chevrolet Impala was traveling north when it ran off the right side of the road, struck a tree, overturned and landed back in the roadway.

The driver of the vehicle, Shannon M. Coleman, 34, of Meherrin, was transported for treatment of serious injuries.

The passenger, a 4-year-old boy, died at the scene of the accident. The release states he was not wearing a seatbelt or age-appropriate safety restraints.

Charges related to the incident are pending, and the crash remains under investigation.