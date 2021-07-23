expand
Ad Spot

July 24, 2021

Keysville man arrested on larceny, drug charges

By Staff Report

Published 12:55 pm Friday, July 23, 2021

A 33-year-old man wanted on charges of grand larceny and drug possession was apprehended Thursday, July 22, in Prince Edward County.

Joshua Turbyfill

According to a press release from Prince Edward County Sheriff Tony Epps, members of the Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office, the Virginia State Police and the Piedmont Drug and Gang Task Force executed a search warrant Thursday at a residence in the Kingsville area of Prince Edward County.

During the search, officers arrested Joshua Turbyfill, 33, of Keysville, who was wanted for grand larceny in Lunenburg County. Turbyfill had a second charge of possession of schedule I or II drugs in Prince Edward.

Turbyfill is being held at Piedmont Regional Jail in Farmville without bond.

More News

Trucks aren’t the main problem on Mecklenburg Ave.

Keysville man arrested on larceny, drug charges

R-H tennis awards given

New law causes energy bills to increase