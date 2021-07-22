It’s hard to hear God’s voice when you’ve already decided what you want him to say

It is hard to hear God’s voice when you’ve already decided what you want him to say.

Read the opening sentence a few more times.

Ouch!

I don’t know about you, but at times I have determined in my mind what I want to happen and then twist things around firmly believing that it’s what God must desire. I don’t know where this quote originated. It has been floating around social media and used by numerous preachers for a while now, but the truth behind this quote stings and should make us ponder upon our thoughts and prayers.

It is hard to hear God’s voice when you’ve already decided what you want him to say.

In my years of ministry I have had folks inform me that they felt God telling them to leave their spouse for another person. They felt God tell them to overlook certain sins in the lives of friends or family. They heard God tell them to do (certain things) that scripture actually speaks against.

It is hard to hear God’s voice when you’ve already decided what you want him to say.

Christian author Alisha Illian is credited with saying, “The enemy didn’t tempt Adam and Eve to murder, steal, or tell a lie. He tempted them to question the word of God. His tactics haven’t changed.” The devil is good about planting thoughts or whispering softly and lovingly into our ear deception and lies to make us question and even twist God’s words.

Please know this, God will never choose someone else’s spouse for you. God will never lead you to do anything scripture declares as sin. We need to cease trying to get our own way in life, especially when it comes to using God as an excuse to try and OK things that just aren’t right. It is hard to hear God’s voice when you’ve already decided what you want him to say.

God is only true.

“Your words are truth (2 Samuel 7:28).” “The sum of your word is truth (Psalm 119:160…and several other verses in this Psalm).” “Your word is truth (John 17:17).” “Every word of God is pure (Proverbs 30:5).”

It’s time we get out of our own way. We cannot truly enjoy life if we are not living it according to his way.

It is hard to hear God’s voice when you’ve already decided what you want Him to say.

Want to know something else about following God and His way? It brings freedom to your heart and mind.

“Then you will know the truth and the truth will set you free (John 8:32).”

Keep your head up and your heart right.