A joyful jubilee

Hundreds of Lunenburg residents came out Saturday, July 17, to celebrate the Town of Kenbridge’s July Jubilee.

Although canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Jubilee, inspired by the Kenbridge Strawberry Festival once held in town, serves as an opportunity for residents to come together to have fun and celebrate the summer.

The event, founded in 2018 and held outdoors at the town park, offered delicious food, a variety of outdoor games for kids, booths for local clubs and businesses and even youth soccer tournaments.

Cars and trucks from every decade lined the park as part of a car show which also took place at the event.

From jumbo bowling and extra-large Jenga to bouncy houses and hotdogs, there was certainly something for everyone at this year’s Jubilee.