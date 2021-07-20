Charles Leon Jones was born on July 9, 1963, to James Thomas and Lillie Mae Jones of Victoria. He was baptized and joined Starlight Baptist Church, in Kenbridge, at an early age.

He received his education in the Lunenburg County Public School system, and after graduation he joined the United States Army, where he served for four years.

After the military, Charles married his childhood crush, Teresa Matthews-Jones. Together, they raised two daughters. Charles was a hard worker and was employed at several companies throughout Lunenburg during his life, most recently at Virginia Marble in Kenbridge.

Charles loved music, the outdoors and was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. He bonded with many people over the game. His loyalty to his team was only outmatched by his loyalty to his family and friends.

When Charles became a “Pa-Pa” in 2015, his second shadow was born in the form of his granddaughter, Lilliana. He poured his heart and soul into all of his family, but there was always a special place for his “boo-boo”, Lilliana.

Charles departed this life on July 10, peacefully at home after a long battle with brain cancer. He spent the day celebrating his life surrounded by family and friends.

Charles was preceded in death by his father, James T. Jones, and many other family members.

Charles is survived by his loving wife, Teresa Jones of Victoria; mother, Lillie Mae Jones of Victoria; two daughters, LaKeisha Matthews of Jarratt (Ray Lassiter, Friend) and Keniona Jones of Chesterfield; one granddaughter, Lilliana Jones; one step-grandson, Zaire Williams; two sisters, Gladys Tisdale (Vernon) of Victoria and Cynthia Jones-Boise of Randallstown, Maryland; three brothers, Thomas Jones (Sharon) of Crewe; Larry Jones (Sheila, Friend) of Lawrenceville and Rudy Booth of Kenbridge; two aunts, Martha Robertson (John) of Victoria and Mary Sue Taylor of Miami, Florida; four sisters-in-law, Shirley Rivers of New York, New York; Rebecca Matthews of Chester; Ida “Marie” Matthews of Dundas and Diane Bellamy of Stony Creek; two brothers-in-law, John Matthews (Suk “Cho”) of Fayetteville, North Carolina and Joseph Matthews (Nancy) of Lawrenceville and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral service was Saturday, July 17, at 11 a.m., at Starlight Baptist Church, 2203 Blackstone Road, Kenbridge, with Reverend Ray A. Smith, Pastor. Interment was in the Virginia Veterans Cemetery, Amelia.