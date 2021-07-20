Bobbie “Barbara” Reese ElMadany was born on Aug. 12, 1960 in Kenbridge, in her family home to Curtis and Crystal Bagley (Toone).

As a child, she dreamed of city life, loved to dress up and to play Monopoly. Growing up she enjoyed staying busy and bossy; telling everyone around her what they should do. While in high school, she worked at the shoe factory-later moving on to work at the tobacco factory.

She graduated from Central Senior High School in Lunenburg County in 1979. After graduation, she entered into Secretary School in Richmond; moving away from home and starting her city life.

Bobbie worked several jobs, later working a 19-year streak in Real Estate Property Management.

Bobbie met and married Adel ElMadany on Nov. 7, 1988 in Richmond. In that union, Bobbie had two children that she loved dearly, Karima and Atallah ElMadany.

Bobbie was known for her love for clothes. In her opinion, luxury had no expense. She enjoyed shopping, eating and dressing up. She was best known for her shoes. In her words “the shoes make the outfit.” Bobbie took pride in her appearance, her home and her children. She would give her last for anyone in her family.

In 2011, Bobbie’s health deteriorated. Even in her sickness, she remained true to herself, dressing up, doing her makeup and going out to eat every chance possible. She would always make people laugh and would run any place she set foot into. Bobbie was easily the center of attention in any room she walked into and the life of the party everywhere she went. She was a woman full of jokes and her wit was not easily matched by others.

Bobbie “Barbara” Reese ElMadany, 60, returned home with God on July 11, at Lynchburg General Hospital, after a heart attack in the presence of her daughter and son. Bobbie is predeceased by Curtis Bagley (father), Thomas Bagley (brother), Adel ElMadany (husband), Emma Hickson (grandmother), Fleet Hickson (grandfather) and Grandma Roses (paternal grandmother).

Bobbie is survived by her two loving children, Karima ElMadany and Atallah ElMadany (Yonisha); two grandchildren, Bryce Fowlkes and Idris ElMadany; mother, Crystal B. Toone; two brothers, Otis Bagley and Ron Bagley and sisters-in-law; Shirley Bagley and Cyntina Bagley. Bobbie is also survived by many cousins, aunts, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Funeral service was held Sunday, July 18, at 3 p.m. at New Gilfield RZUA Church, 722 Mecklenburg Avenue, Victoria, with Reverend Kevin A. Robinson, Eulogist. Interment was in the Bagley Family Cemetery, Switchback Road, Kenbridge.