International Fly Fishing Festival is coming

The International Fly Fishing Film Festival, coming virtually to all of Virginia beginning July 15, features 10 films, six- to 16-minutes in length, from all corners of the globe showcasing the passion, lifestyle, and culture of fly fishing.

Admission to the Fly Fishing Film Festival is $10 and may be accessed at https://watch.eventive.org/if4us/play/605e0bd599812300c10d1f00. Viewers may log on to the site anytime within 48 hours of the 6 p.m. showing.

Once logged in, access to the film will be granted for seven days.

In addition to the films, there will be fly-fishing product giveaways and other promotions at the event.

The event is sponsored by the National Sporting Library and Museum in Middleburg.

One attendee will be selected to win the 2021 Grand Prize drawing consisting of fly-fishing gear provided by International Fly Fishing Film Festival sponsors.

Total virtual IF4 film festival viewing time is 115 minutes, said Chris Bird, festival producer.

Among the films to be screened are:

Turbo Giants, by InTents Media: An adventure to the Seychelles off the coast of Africa in search of exceptionally large giant trevally.

The Art of Fly Fishing, by Bluff Line Media and is the winner of the inaugural Stimmie Award. “Stimmies” are presented by Fly Fusion Magazine to encourage and reward producers of fly-fishing films by previously unknown filmmakers. The film profiles artist Brooke Belohlavek’s passion for fly fishing and painting.

The Wanderer, 2021 IF4 Original: Where do we go to escape? Journey to a

sanctuary in the heart of the Rocky Mountain West.

Tuna Fuerte, by PopFizz Productions: A group of fly-fishing friends embark on a trip

to Colombia in search of the tuna that call those waters home.

Others include Raising Ghosts, a steelhead odyssey; Baltics, tangling with Baltic salmon; and Raised on Rainbows, the story of a fly-fishing family navigating early parenthood.

For more information and film trailers, visit flyfilmfest.com.