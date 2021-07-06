Kathleen Seay Holder, 86 of Lunenburg, joined her husband, Ronald O. Holder, in Heaven on June 9. She was the daughter of the late Willie A. Seay and Annie P. Seay and sister of the late Clifton Seay and William “John” Seay.

She is survived by her children, Rhonda L. Holder, Ronald Alan Holder and John William “Billy” Holder; three grandchildren, Danielle L. Bradford (Will), Michael D. Holder-Richard and Madeline N. Holder and her sister, Nancy W. McDaniel (Frank).

Kathleen graduated from Victoria High School. She married Ronnie on Aug. 7, 1954. She retired from Craddock Terry Shoe Corporation as a shanker and inspector. She was a member of Tussekiah Baptist Church. She enjoyed reading and being with her family. The New York Yankees have lost their biggest fan.

Memorial services will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank Pastor Garry Sims for all of his love and support. Please consider a donation to the Victoria Fire and Rescue, P.O. Box 1419, Victoria, VA 23974 or the Victoria Public Library, PO Box 1422, Victoria, VA 23974 in Kathleen’s memory.