Currin, Ingram attend virtual VSBA conference

Many decisions school board members make have legal implications that will impact school divisions for years to come.

School board members, staff, and school division legal counsel from across the commonwealth attended the Virtual School Law Conference on June 4 including Lunenburg County School Board Members Melanie Currin and Ruby Ingram.

The virtual conference offered legal guidance on several important topics including collective bargaining, providing remote services to special education students, school resource officers and an update on education legislation.

“Educational legal issues are complicated and ever changing, and it is especially important that school board members stay abreast of legal changes and updates. The VSBA School Law Conference is a wonderful opportunity for school board members and division administrators to learn about various legal matters so we can ensure that we are making the best possible decisions for our local school divisions and communities,” Ingram said.

The Virginia School Boards Association, a voluntary, nonpartisan organization of Virginia school boards, promotes excellence in public education through advocacy, training and services. The association offers conferences, information, training, and counseling designed to meet the needs of the commonwealth’s educational leaders.