VDOT facilities reopen

The Virginia Department of Transportation has lifted the COVID-19 protocols that restrict walk-in visitors at VDOT offices and other public-facing facilities.

Also, in accordance with federal, state and local health guidance, individuals who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are no longer required to wear face coverings at VDOT facilities. Face coverings are recommended for people not fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The agency continues to monitor the COVID-19 situation and make adjustments to protect the safety of our workers and the communities in which we work.