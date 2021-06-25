expand
Ad Spot

June 25, 2021

VDOT facilities reopen

By Staff Report

Published 12:48 pm Friday, June 25, 2021

The Virginia Department of Transportation has lifted the COVID-19 protocols that restrict walk-in visitors at VDOT offices and other public-facing facilities.

Also, in accordance with federal, state and local health guidance, individuals who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are no longer required to wear face coverings at VDOT facilities. Face coverings are recommended for people not fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The agency continues to monitor the COVID-19 situation and make adjustments to protect the safety of our workers and the communities in which we work.

More News

Lunenburg may vote to restrict pot sales

Medical center asks for tax exemption

OPINION — Anyone can sing and dance

Project expands broadband in Lunenburg