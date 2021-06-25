Kenbridge looks to CRC for help

The Town of Kenbridge is looking to the Commonwealth Regional Council (CRC) for possible help in grant funds that may help with the repair of sewer lines.

“The town has installed 28 residential grinder pumping stations to the annexed area on South Broad Street,” Kenbridge Town Manager Tony Matthews said. “The sewer lines receiving the new volume need some repair. We would like to get them lined before we start having to replace the piping.

According to Matthews, town officials are planning to start up several new residential grinder pumping stations July 1.

Matthews said the new pumping stations were needed because of the annex.

“That area of town was part of an annexation,” Matthews said. “In fulfillment of the annexation, the town is to provide town utilities, water, sewer and trash pickup.”

This will bring that to fulfillment.”

The CRC is one of 21 Regional Planning Agencies in Virginia serving the counties of Amelia, Buckingham, Charlotte, Cumberland, Lunenburg, Nottoway and Prince Edward.

The CRC provides a variety of technical and program services to member local governments. They include grant application assistance, management services for program implementation, development/update of Comprehensive Plans, transportation planning and land mapping and Geographic Information System (GIS) services.