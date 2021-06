Beef and commodity prices updated

Virginia Market News Service reported the following weekly ag trends on June 17.

In Virginia, state graded feeder cattle mostly $2 to $12 lower. Feeder cattle at regular auction sales uneven, with steers trending $1 to $6 lower and heifers $1 to $2 higher. Slaughter cows uneven, ranging $7 lower to $2 higher. Wheat 40 cents to 50 cents lower. Corn 58 cents to 94 cents lower, new crop 84 cents lower. Soybeans $1.43 to $2.65 lower, new crop $2.07 lower.

State Graded Feeder Steers, Medium and Large 1

400-500 lbs. $143-$163, average $157.68

500-600 lbs. $118-$157, average $151.49

600-700 lbs. $124-$157.50, average $143.49

700-800 lbs. $124-$139.75, average $134.08

State Graded Feeder Heifers, Medium and Large 1

400-500 lbs. $121-$134, average $129.06

500-600 lbs. $111-$132, average $125.53

600-700 lbs. $105-$125, average $120.44

700-800 lbs. $98-$125, average $109.93

Slaughter Cows

Boning, 800-1200 lbs. $48-$76, average $67.17

Breakers, 1200-1600 lbs. $63-$81, average $74.01

Wheat

Eastern Shore $5.74-$5.94; Middle Peninsula $6.34; Norfolk $6.39; Roanoke $6.64; Wakefield $6.34

Corn

Eastern Shore $6.58-$6.78, new crop $5.33; Harrisonburg $7-$7.13, new crop $5.93-$6.03; Middle Peninsula new crop $5.28; Norfolk new crop $5.23-$5.53; Richmond-Petersburg $5.83, new crop $5.68; Wakefield $5.98-$6.13, new crop $5.53-$5.93

Soybeans

Eastern Shore $12.55-$13.30, new crop $11.93-$12.08; Harrisonburg $13.53, new crop $11.93; Middle Peninsula $13.28, new crop $12.23; Norfolk $13.28, new crop $12.33-$12.63; Richmond-Petersburg $13.65, new crop $12.38-$12.43; Wakefield $13.45-$14.03, new crop $12.58

Livestock prices per hundredweight; grain prices per bushel.