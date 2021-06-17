Let everything praise the Lord

“Praise him for his acts of power, praise him for his surpassing greatness.” – Psalm 150:2

“Let everything that has breath praise the Lord. Praise the Lord.” – Psalm 150:2

When I woke up this morning I saw a little bird on my windowsill singing. I looked out of the window and saw the wind blowing the trees as if it were praising Jesus. The geese were crossing the street in a line to get to the other pond. I began to think about what God said, “Let everything that has breath praise him.”

The Lord is letting the world know that he is the one and only true God. That he has made us for his purpose and he decreed that his word will remain when all else fails.

Each time I look into the sky I think how the sun and the clouds are speaking to each other and praising Jesus for their heavenly beauty. It made me wonder what else is praising the Lord so I looked in the Bible and found the following in Psalm 148:1-14:

Praise the Lord from the heavens; praise him in the heights above.

Praise him, all his angels; praise him, all his heavenly hosts. 3 Praise him, sun and moon; praise him, all you shining stars.

Praise him, you highest heavens and you waters above the skies.

Let them praise the name of the Lord, for at his command they were created, and he established them for ever and ever- he issued a decree that will never pass away, Praise the Lord from the earth, you great sea creature and all ocean depths, lighting and hail, snow and clouds, stormy winds that do his bidding, you mountains and all hills, fruit trees and all cedars, wild animals and all cattle, small creatures and flying birds, kings of the earth and all nations, you princes and all rulers on earth, young men and women, old men and children.

Let them praise the name of the Lord, for his name alone is exalted; his splendor is above the earth and the heavens. And he has raised up for his people a horn, the praise of all his faithful servants, of Israel, the people close to his heart.

Praise the Lord!