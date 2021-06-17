expand
June 17, 2021

KFS honors seventh graders during graduation

By Staff Report

Published 4:43 pm Thursday, June 17, 2021

Kenston Forest School held its Seventh Grade graduation on June 1 in the KFS Gymnasium.

The following awards were presented:

Valedictorian – David Alexander Rimon, son of Dr. Desi and Genie Rimon of South Hill.

Salutatorian – Harper Ann Arthur, daughter of Michael and Lisa Arthur of South Hill.

Historian – Matthew Boyd Steele, Jr., son of Matt and Brandy Steele of N. Dinwiddie.

Frances Farley Farrar award- Jessica Diane Fuller, daughter of Chad and Diane Fuller of Blackridge.

Bitsy Hardy Award – Matthew Boyd Steele, Jr., son of Matt and Brandy Steele of N. Dinwiddie.

David Wade Wright Spirit Award – Hunter James Williams, son of Brian and Mistie Williams of Ford.

Citizenship for Quarter Four- Tucker Grey Hudson, son of Jason and Austin Hudson of Dinwiddie and Jessica Diane Fuller, daughter of Chad and Diane Fuller of Blackridge.

Virginia B. Crawley Award – Julia Catherine King, daughter of Alison King of Amelia and Nathan King.

Science Award –  David Alexander Rimon, son of Dr. Desi and Genie Rimon of South Hill and Julia Catherine King, daughter of Alison King of Amelia and Nathan King.

Pre-Algebra 7 – David Alexander Rimon, son of Dr. Desi and Genie Rimon of South Hill.

Math 7 – Ryan Thomas Briggs, son of Michael and Beth Briggs of Boydton.

Excellence in English – David Alexander Rimon, son of Dr. Desi and Genie Rimon of South Hill.

Excellence in Literature –  Harper Ann Arthur, daughter of Michael and Lisa Arthur of South Hill.

Excellence in Literary Analysis – Julia Catherine King, daughter of Alison King of Amelia and Nathan King.

