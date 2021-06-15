expand
June 16, 2021

Locals reel in record Blue Marlin

By Staff Report

Published 11:23 am Tuesday, June 15, 2021

An average offshore chartered fishing trip turned into an exciting afternoon for four Lunenburg residents. Tuesday, June 1, Ronnie Biddle, Wayne Hoover, Daelyn Long, and Jeremiah Fix chartered a fishing trip with Hog Wild out of Pirate’s Cove Marina in Manteo, North Carolina. When their boat returned to dock, the four found themselves with the season’s biggest Blue Marlin caught to date. It took more than two and a half hours to reel in the 611 pounds 119 inch Blue Marlin.

