Former training school highlighted

A dedication ceremony was held Saturday, June 5, for a new historical marker highlighting the former Lunenburg County Training School. The school was attended by Black students in the early 20th century.

The marker is one of 53 historical markers located along the Civil Rights in Education Heritage Trail and can be seen at 50 School Drive in Victoria.

In the early 20th century, African Americans in Lunenburg County sought to provide their children with an opportunity to attend school. At that time, education for Black students was provided in “training schools” that emphasized vocational as well as academic instruction.

Under an agreement with the county school board, parents raised funds to purchase 10 acres of land. The county shared the cost of building materials and labor to construct the Lunenburg County Training School for elementary and secondary education.

The new historical marker was selected and paid for by Virginia’s Crossroads and the Virginia Department of Historic Resources.