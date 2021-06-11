Recently in an interview on CBS This Morning, Dick Van Dyke showed his daily exercise routine of crunches, stretches, sit and reach techniques, all in showing how even at 95 he’s still able to do lots of activities.

These daily exercises help him stay limber and still be able to sing and dance. He stated that his goal is to make it to 100 years old because, “George Burns made it, and I want to do it too.”

This man is absolutely amazing. For years he has entertained and made folks laugh, cry and fall in love with him over and over again. He has accomplished so much from music to television, dancing to movies, and now his goal in life is simple… make it to 100. Maybe he wishes to be on the old school “Smucker’s Jar” on the Today Show announcing those who made it to 100 years of age. “My goal is to make it to 100.”

This devotion you are now reading is me, James Cameron Bailey, making it to 100.

This 100th devotion is a milestone.

In July of 2019, a friend with the paper asked if I would help her by writing these devotions knowing I love to help. In case you have ever wondered, I don’t get paid for this… heck… I don’t even get a free paper. We don’t have to get paid or get recognized in order to try and help others.

Each week for almost two years a devotion has been written and published in hopes that someone can find encouragement, help, strength, a laugh, etc. from the words used. One devotion was even used in a national blog once.

Psalm 100 is a short Psalm telling, “Shout for joy to the Lord, all the earth. Worship the Lord with gladness; come before Him with joyful songs. Know that the Lord is God. It is He who made us, and we are His; we are His people, the sheep of His pasture. Enter His gates with thanksgiving and His courts with praise; give thanks to Him and praise His name. For the Lord is good and His love endures forever; His faithfulness continues through all generations (NIV).”

Goals in life are good. A goal is something you have to work to ward and stay focused on (like Dick Van Dyke eating healthy and daily exercising while still singing and dancing).

Once you reach that goal, celebrate! Then set a new goal and keep on rolling. And if you ever need an incentive, read Psalm 100 soaking in the goodness of God. These words will uplift your soul even 100 years from now.

Lord, thank You for being so good! In Jesus, amen.

Rev. J. Cameron Bailey is pastor of Kenbridge Christian Church. He can be reached at jamescameronbailey@gmail.com.