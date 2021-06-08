Martha Maddox Reese Yeatts was born Jan. 27, 1930, in Lunenburg County, the seventh child of the late Sallie Luvenia Tisdale and Frank Isaac Maddox.

Martha attended Lunenburg County Public Schools and as a young child joined New Grove Baptist Church. Upon marriage to Thomas Reese in 1957, she attended Gilfield Baptist Church in Kenbridge. She and her husband, Thomas, were blessed with one daughter, Cynthia Ann Reese.

Many years following the death of Thomas Reese, Martha married Aubrey Yeatts, of Blackstone, in 1979; who also preceded her in death.

Martha was employed at Kenbridge Sportswear, Craddock-Terry and worked as a Personal Care Aide. In 1962, Martha received a certificate from Jerry’s School of Culture, Virginia State Board of Registered Professional Hairdressers (1962) and certification for CNA through the Home Recovery Aide Agency.

In the fall of 1984, she became a member of The Cornerstone of Deliverance (formerly Bible Way Church) under the leadership of Elder James Shelton. Martha was an avid member of the Adult Sunday School Class, served as Pastor’s Aide President, assisted in Noon Day Prayer, served as a Senior Missionary and visibly enjoyed worship.

Martha loved her family and always spoke of each of them. Her prayers for her family could be heard on any Wednesday night Prayer Service, Noon Day Prayer or during many of the women fellowship. In August 2004, she was consecrated “Mother” of the church along with her sister, the late Mother Easter Webb–Epps, and friend, the late Mother Lucille White Shelton. Their circle is now complete.

She departed this life on Sunday, May 30, while a patient at VCU Community Hospital in South Hill. She was preceded in death by her siblings; Lucille Brown, Ella Mae Bullin, Sadie Lee Jackson, Clara L. Brown, Ruby Blackwell, Sallie Kinloch, Joseph Maddox, John Henry Maddox, William Alphus Maddox and Easter Maddox Webb-Epps.

She leaves to cherish memories: two daughters; Cynthia Reese Barbee, of Richmond, and Lucille Y. Campbell, of Blackstone; two sons, James Yates (Elsie), of Maryland, Rudolph Yates (Stephanie), of Washington, D.C.; grandson, Ronald Garland Jr.; great grandsons, Ronald “Tre” Garland III and Keshaun Kingston; one sister-in-law, Virginia Ann Cradle; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends and the many friends she made while at Heritage Hall in Blackstone.

Services were held on Saturday June 5, at 2 p.m. at Cornerstone of Deliverance Church, Blackstone Road Kenbridge.

S.P. Jones & Son was in charge of services.