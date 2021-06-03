The Lord is my strength

“I will love Thee, O Lord, my strength. The Lord is my rock, my fortress, and my deliverer; my God, my strength, in whom I will trust; my buckler, and the horn of my salvation, and my high tower.” Psalm 18:1-2

David was singing to the Lord because He had rescued him from his enemies and from the hands of King Saul. David is thanking Jesus for his many blessings and the times when Jesus was there in his darkest hour.

How many times have we cried out to Jesus? I remember times when I did not believe I could make it, times when sleep would not come, but Jesus said, “I have you, there is nothing too large for me to handle, just keep believing in Me.”

God’s protection of us is limitless and can take many forms. David characterized God’s care with five military symbols. God is like a:

Rock that can’t be moved by any that would harm us.

Fortress or a place of safety where the enemy can’t follow.

Shield that comes between us and harm.

Horn of Salvation, a symbol of might and power.

Stronghold high above our enemies.

When you are in trouble, look to Jesus. Sometimes our troubles are like deep waters that threaten to drown us. God doesn’t promise to eliminate challenges. Instead, He promises to give us strength to meet our challenges. If everything was smooth sailing, and no challenges we would not have a need to depend on Him.

When we wish that God would quickly rescue us from our troubles, remember that He can either deliver you or be your support as we go through things. Either way, His protection is best for us.

The Lord liveth; and blessed be my Rock; and let the God of my Salvation be exalted. – Psalm 18:46