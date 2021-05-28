Spencer takes first place in essay contest

The Lunenburg County Historical Society sponsored an annual essay contest for the county’s eighth-grade students. The theme of this year’s contest was “Ordinary Heroes. “

Students were directed to think about how history changed in Lunenburg County because of the pandemic. Students were to write a five-paragraph essay in which they described ways that someone they knew who lived in Lunenburg could be called a “hero” because of what that person did to help others during this most unusual time in the history of the county and the nation. Brenda Wade of Lunenburg Middle School coordinated the contest.

Essays were judged on interpretation of the theme, vocabulary and style, as well as grammar, punctuation, and spelling. Certificates and monetary awards were presented to the winners by Stephen Israel, president of the Lunenburg County Historical Society. Winners of this year’s contest are:

· First place – Katherine Spencer, daughter of Cal and Meri Page Spencer of Kenbridge.

· Second place – Emily Kelley, daughter of Timothy and Sharon Kelley of Kenbridge.

· Third place – Kyla Clarke, daughter of Geoffrey and Lisa Seamster of Kenbridge.

· Honorable Mention – Ingrid Tomas-Perez, daughter of Raul Tomas-Gabriel and Eva Perez Juarez of Kenbridge.