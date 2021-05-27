Graduation is Saturday in the football stadium

Weather permitting, Lunenburg County Public Schools (LCPS) will hold commencement for 107 graduating seniors of Central High School Saturday, May 29, at 10 a.m.

According to Central High School Principal Patricia Clary, seniors were given a chance to vote on how they wanted to hold their graduation.

“The seniors voted to hold the graduation outside on the football field at Central High School,” Clary said. “If it rains, the gradation will be held inside the gym.”

Clary said students would be given tickets for the graduation, but how many they receive will not be known until the day of senior graduation practice on May 27.

According to Clary, seniors will be given tickets for both bleacher and trackside seats.

Those attending the Central High School graduation will be required to wear face coverings.

Clary said even though commencement will be held on the football field, LCPS must still follow graduation guidelines for seating capacity and not those set forth for sporting events.

The state recommendations currently allow outdoor graduation ceremonies with attendance capped at 5,000 people or 30% of the venue capacity, whichever figure is less.

Graduation and commencement ceremonies held indoors may have up to 500 people in attendance or 30% of the venue’s capacity, whichever is less.

All LCPS have remained in a hybrid learning mode for this school term and plan to resume five days of in-person learning for the upcoming school year.