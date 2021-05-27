Crossroads recognizes May as Mental Health Month

This past year presented many different challenges and obstacles that tested everyone’s strength and resiliency.

The global pandemic forced everyone to cope with situations we never even imagined, and many struggled with mental health as a result. The good news is there are tools and resources available that can support the wellbeing of individuals and communities.

Now, more than ever, there is the need to combat the stigma surrounding mental health concerns. That’s why this Mental Health Month, Crossroads Community Services Board is highlighting #Tools2Thrive — what individuals can do throughout their daily lives to prioritize mental health, build resiliency and continue to cope with the obstacles of COVID-19.

Throughout the pandemic, many people who had never experienced mental health challenges found themselves struggling for the first time. During the month of May, Crossroads is focusing on different topics that can help process the events of the past year and the feelings that surround them while also building up skills and supports that extend beyond COVID-19.

The past year forced many to accept tough situations they had little to no control over. Of almost half a million individuals that took the anxiety screening at MHAscreening.org, 79% showed symptoms of moderate to severe anxiety. However, there are practical tools that can help improve mental health. Crossroads is focused on managing anger and frustration, recognizing when trauma may be affecting mental health, challenging negative thinking patterns and making time to take care of yourself.

It’s important to remember working on mental health and finding tools that help takes time. Change won’t happen overnight. Instead, focus on small changes to move through the stressors of the past year and develop long-term strategies for support on an ongoing basis.

A great starting point for anyone who is ready to start prioritizing their mental health is to take a mental health screening at MHAscreening.org. It’s a quick, free and confidential way for someone to assess a person’s mental health and begin finding hope and healing.

Ultimately, during this month of May, Crossroads CSB wants to remind everyone that mental illnesses are real, and recovery is possible. By developing your own #Tools2Thrive, it is possible to find balance between life’s ups and downs and continue to cope with the challenges brought on by the pandemic.

For more information, visit www.mhanational.org/may .

Please contact Crossroads Community Services Board at 1-866-307-0370 for local information regarding mental health and substance abuse resources and treatment.