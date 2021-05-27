Community calendar for the week of May 26

The Church and Community Events calendar is published each Wednesday. Items must be submitted by 4:30 p.m. on Monday for that Wednesday’s calendar. Email events to CommunityCalendar@KVDispatch.com.

JUNE 15

KENBRIDGE TOWN COUNCIL – The Kenbridge Town Council will hold its regular monthly meeting at Town Hall Tuesday, June 15, at 7 p.m.

ONGOING

FARMERS MARKET — The Kenbridge Farmers Market will be open each Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to noon through October. To become a vendor, call (434) 676-2452.

THRIFTS CHAPEL CHURCH – Services at Thrifts Chapel Church are now open with live string music and singing by the Poorhouse Boys and preaching by J.B. Crenshaw. Services begin at 10 a.m. each Sunday.

BETHANY BAPTIST CHURCH – Bethany Baptist Church at 5968 Plank Road in Kenbridge has dial-in to the live church service for second and fourth Sundays at 11 a.m. Dial: 929-205-6099. The meeting ID is 841-6855-6844#. Wait on the line until the host opens the service meeting. Please do not press mute. Callers are automatically muted when they dial in.

KENBRIDGE CHRISTIAN CHURCH – Outdoor drive-in services are held 9:30 a.m. hosted by Cameron Bailey, pastor of Kenbridge Christian Church on 107.1 FM each Sunday from LGS (Lunenburg Girls Softball field) on Maple Street in Kenbridge. The closer to the ballfield, the better the reception. The church is having indoor services at 10:30 a.m. each week.

Wi-Fi AVAILABLE – The Town of Kenbridge has public Wi-Fi available for citizens and for virtual learning. The Wi-Fi may be accessed in front or in the parking lot of Town Hall, in the park and in the parking lot of the gym. The name of the network is Kenbridge Public Wi-Fi. There is no password needed to access the service. The Wi-Fi will be available from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. every day.