Berkley recognizes administrative staff

The Virginia Association of School Superintendents (VASS), recognized all 133 Virginia Public School superintendents as Superintendents of the Year. Lunenburg County Superintendent Charles Berkley Jr., also wanted to recognize his administrators and staff for working with him as a team throughout the year. From left, front row: Dr. Andrea Shell, KES principal; Kristin Peebles, VES assistant principal; Berkley; Beth Tingen, director of special education; James Abernathy, assistant superintendent for finance and operations. Back row: Julie Dalton VES principal; Dawn Bacon, director of curriculum and instruction; Dr. Sharon Stanislas, LMS principal; Patricia Clary, CHS principal; Tammy Matthews, KES assistant principal; Stacey Newton, coordinator of administrative services; Jeffery Whitehead, supervisor of transportation. Not pictured: Sidney Long, director of personnel and federal programs; Lucy Hall, director of data and analysis; Frances Wilson, director of technology and testing; Tanya Braden, school psychologist; Claudia Daniel, coordinator of food services; and Meri Page Spencer, family engagement and public relations coordinator.